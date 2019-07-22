Record enrollment leads to hundreds of UK students without housing assignment

The University of Kentucky is experiencing a record first-year enrollment and its highest retention rate, but it is causing problems for the school's residence halls.

The University of Kentucky is experiencing a growing problem at its residence halls. (Shelby Lofton/WKYT)

UK officials say the record number of students has left them with at least 300 without a housing assignment just weeks before classes begin.

The university is converting some multi-purpose rooms into bedrooms in an effort to alleviate the problem. Resident assistants may also have roommates, but those plans are not official.

UK's initial plans have led to some campus backlash, including by some RAs.

An online petition with more than 2,000 signatures is calling for UK to explore other options than what is currently planned.

The university is aware of the petition, and leaders say they will continue to gather input from resident assistants.

Blanton said every eligible UK student who completed a housing application will have an assigned room and residence hall before the start of the fall semester. Students who already have a residence hall won't be moved.

UK has added nearly 7,000 beds to its 14 residence halls on campus in the past five years. UK spokesperson Jay Blanton said this problem was something the university planned for.

"It was contemplated at times that, 'Hey, at times there's going to be a capacity issue' and when you do, these rooms were built and designed in fact with pretty much the same amenities as the other rooms," he said.

Those assigned to the multi-purpose rooms will be offered a price break and other benefits.

Fall semester begins Aug. 26.