The City of Lexington urges people to take care amid hot weather

Record breaking heat is expected across the Bluegrass for the next few days. The city of Lexington has activated a Level 1 Heat Alert to warn people of the dangers of the hot weather. They urge people to stay hydrated, find cool shelter, and wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing.

Residents of the city are feeling the impacts of the heat. Paulette Preston likes to enjoy her morning walks through the neighborhood. But, when temperatures heat up, it could be a danger to her health.

"I had high blood pressure and a blood clot at the same time in February and so I found that I really towards getting my strength back and drinking water is part of it," Paulette Preston said. "So prevention is drink the water before you're thirsty."

Just like Paulette, taking extra care of your health is important to anyone in the heat.

"We are going to be on the look out for people who are outside and exposed to heat," Jason Wells with the Lexington Fire Department said. "If they start having symptoms such as cramps or any sort of confusion, anything like that, we need to start seeking medical care."

The Lexington Fire Department has already helped six people suffering from dehydration or heat exhaustion over the last week. While the fire department is helping others, they are also cautious of taking good care of their own staff during the hot weather.

"What we are going to do certainly is make sure that our folks, when they are actively engaged in fire fighting or other physical activity, is that we are rehabilitating them more frequently, that they have plenty of water, we are giving them an opportunity to rest," Wells said.

The Level 1 Heat Alert is in effect for Fayette County through Thursday at midnight.