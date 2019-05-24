Record number expected in Georgetown's Horsey Hundred bike ride

Thousands of bicycle riders are in Georgetown for the Memorial Day weekend, and they will be hitting the streets for an annual tradition.

Dyke Thornburg of Dayton, Ohio is one of many coming to central Kentucky. He has made the trip every year since 1994, and he is expecting to be one of more than 3,000 participating.

"On a ride like this you can expect beautiful scenery, Thornburg said.

Something else you can expect is a huge influx of people in Georgetown, as Mayor Tom Prather says every hotel room is booked for the event. It's a huge economic boost for the city.

The ride spans multiple counties, putting the visitors in Scott, Franklin, Woodford and Bourbon counties.

Cyclists may be out earlier than the official 7:30 a.m. start time Saturday because of weather conditions.

"The hot weather will likely force them to start a little earlier for their routes, so there could be some cyclists out on the roads in the early dawn hours," Georgetown Police Assistant Chief Robert Swanigan said.

Police want drivers to exercise caution on the road, as it has now been four years since Lexington attorney Mark Hinkel was killed by a drunk driver during the 2015 ride.

Law enforcement agencies will be stationed at each intersection along the route. There will also be extra patrols in the area.