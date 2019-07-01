Record number expected on the roads for July 4th

Americans are expected to travel in record numbers this independence day.

AAA predicts that nearly 49 million people will be on the move.

There are several reasons for the increase in holiday travel this year: July 4th falls on a Thursday, a lot of people are taking Friday off of work and making it an extended holiday weekend and gas prices are still pretty low right now, especially if you compare them to this time last summer. Kentucky's average gas price, according to AAA, is just a little more than $2.50 per gallon. That is lower than the national average.

AAA says that 41.4 million people will take a road trip this week, and Wednesday, July 3, is expected to be the worst day on the roads.

"We anticipate that Wednesday will be the busiest travel day, so if you're planning to leave on Wednesday we recommend you leave sooner rather than later," said Cheryl Parker, from AAA Bluegrass. "Get up early to get on the road, because by midday those roads will be really really packed."

They're also expecting more than four million people to fly this holiday weekend, that's the largest number on record for the 4th of July holiday travel period.

AAA does expect to rescue more than 360,000 drivers this holiday weekend. They want drivers to check oil, check air in tires and fill up on gas before you head out of town, so you won't have to be rescued on the side of the road.

For those planning to celebrate the Independence Day closer to home, Safe Ride Kentucky is offering people a way to get a free Lyft ride, in an effort to reduce impaired driving.

The discount code, "SAFERIDEKY4TH19" is good for a free ride up to $10 and is valid from July 3 at 5 p.m. until July 5 at 5 a.m. anywhere in Kentucky.