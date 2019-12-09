Record number of deer killed during Kentucky gun season

Hunters killed a record number of deer in Kentucky during the recent gun season, surpassing last year’s record.

Hunters killed about 107,000 deer during the 16-day season that ended on Nov. 24, up from the approximately 106,800 deer killed a year ago, the Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources said in a news release.

The increase in kills over the past two years has coincided with longer seasons in some areas where previously only 10 days were allowed for hunting. Hunters requested the increase to 16 days, which now happens across all zones in Kentucky.

Acting Deer and Elk Program coordinator Kyle Sams said bag limits in place for deer ensured herd numbers remained in good shape.

The muzzleloader season for deer runs from Dec. 14 to Dec. 22.