Recount set for Saturday in disputed Kentucky House district

Local election officials have scheduled a recount for a Kentucky House race decided by one vote.

The Daviess County Board of Elections will recount results from House District 13 on Saturday. Local election officials say they plan to finish the recount in one day.

Democrat Jim Glenn defeated Republican DJ Johnson by one vote in November. Kentucky does not have an automatic recount law, but it does allow candidates to contest election results to the state legislature. Last week a panel of state House lawmakers voted 6-3 to order the recount. All three Democrats on the panel voted "no."

Daviess County election officials estimate the recount will cost $10,200. Johnson has agreed to pay for the recount, regardless of the results.

