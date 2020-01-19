Recovering addict gives back to the Scott County Sheriff's Office

A Georgetown woman is giving back to her community after a tough battle.

Spring Barrick is a recovering addict. She’s now four years sober.

"Now being in recovery I kind of wanted to make an amends to my society and amendments to my hometown, a town that I did a lot of damage in," she explained.

Her idea of giving back was inspired by a young boy named Brady, who donates life-saving vests to K9 officers across the country. She contacted Brady’s K9 Fund and asked how to raise money herself. After learning more about the process, she contacted the Scott County Sheriff's Office. A K9 named Niko was in need of a vest.

She started a Facebook fundraiser and reached her goal of more than $1,000 in less than a week. She was shocked to raise the money so quickly.

Barrick will meet Niko soon and hand over the money. She hopes this vest makes a difference for Niko's life, and also the lives of other recovering addicts.

"Being in recovery, I just wanted to give back and show that we can be productive members of society and we can make an impact,” she said. “There's always another side to the life that we used to live.”

Barrick says she wants to raise more money for other K9 officers in the area.