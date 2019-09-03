Recovering addicts training for a 5K in an effort to outrun addiction

It's an unlikely group of runners training for a 5K, and the race is part of their journey of rebuilding a shattered life.

The group of men warming up at the YMCA are getting ready for their nightly run. At the same time they are trying to outrun the demons of addiction.

Liz Hodge is training the men for the run, and she says addiction is something she has faced in her life because of a family member.

"Personally, I lost my dad to his addiction when I was 16," Hodge said. "As a 16-year-old, I couldn't do anything to help, and it's such a heartbreaking thing to see somebody lose their life to their addiction. And so I come out of that with just a heart for recovery, and a belief in grace."

Hodge is a volunteer with a passion for helping people in desperate situations. She formed a non-profit organization called "A Running Start" to help those in recovery use running as part of their process.

"If I can do something, even if it's running a mile with somebody, I can give them some kind of hope that life gets better," Hodge said.

She partnered with the Hope Center for a 5K race Sept. 7.

"I believe the Hope Center saved my life, and anything that they want me to do, I'm here to do it," Jimmy York said.

York is one of the participants in the race. To be in the training class, he and the others first had to be clean and sober for 30 days. The runners say the high they get from the exercise is much better than the high they got from drugs and alcohol.

"Finishing the race is so much better, so much better," Bobby Colegrove said.

The group already raced in the Midsummer Night's Run 5K.

"I wish I could run a race every day, no matter how sore I was or anything...just run every day," Colegrove said.

Hodge said she is proud to help the men in recovery, and she says they feel like brothers to her because of the journey they share.

"We've run the same miles, and we've sweated the same amount. To see them accomplish this and the joy in their faces," Hodge said.

Hope Center Director of Development Carrie Thayer said programs like this are very beneficial for recovering addicts.

"Recovery is about belonging and community, so they're feeling that, and they're eating together, and they're learning together, and they're sharing with each other, and now they're running together too," Thayer said.

Some say they even think about their goal to stay drug and alcohol-free.

"I talk to God a lot while I'm running," York said. "I'm gonna move back into life as they say, in baby steps, and I'm gonna try to turn my life around this time."

