Recovery group opens doors to game night, offers free HIV, Hep-C testing

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Wed 11:46 PM, Jan 29, 2020

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -- Voices of Hope, an organization helping people in recovery stay in recovery, aims to create a community. But their recovery coaching sometimes adds a twist… they create a fun atmosphere.

Voices of Hope shows the path to recovery doesn't have to be conventional. They hosted a game night this evening… and it was a hit.

"To have friends and other people to enjoy and hangout with. To be able to have fun," says community outreach coordinator Jonathan Allen.

Allen wants to provide a community for anyone struggling with alcohol or drug addictions.

But that's not all. The night also had free HIV and Hep-C testing.
"HIV used to be considered, you know, it's a death sentence I guess for lack of a better word, but it's okay, they can still live a normal life," Allen says.

And for Allen, the organization’s goal seems personal.

"I participate in recovery myself so it does hit home, and I like being able to provide every resource possible," Allen says.
Because sometimes what is needed most is a little hope.

"[Addiction] doesn't discriminate, it happens to all walks of life, and there is help, there is a second chance, it's not the end," Allen says.
Along with recovery coaching Voices of Hope offers resume building sessions and yoga classes.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus