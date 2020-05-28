Recovery mission underway for man missing in Kentucky River near Lock 7

Jessamine County Fire and Nicholasville police were at Lock 7 River after police got a call about a man missing in Kentucky River.

Police said the man went for a swim around 6:30 p.m. and never came out of the water.

Crews are still searching for the man, but they say a recovery mission is underway.

Police say the river's water level is up which might have been why the man encountered trouble.

That part of the Kentucky River is at 17 feet, which is a litter higher than normal. Water levels are going down.

This story is developing.