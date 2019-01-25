Weather issue pushing Lexington's recycling to the landfill

Recycling products collected in Lexington Friday will be diverted to the city's landfill.

The Department of Environmental Quality and Public Works says equipment failure and weather problems on Thursday created a backlog of recyclable materials.

Officials said the issues were caused, in part, by "excessively wet recyclables and freezing temperatures jamming conveyor belts and causing electrical failures," according to a press release from the city.

The recycling center will be operating on Friday but isn't expected to only process the backlogged items. Any recyclables collected on Friday will be sent to a landfill.

City officials said participants in the recycling program can help keep the machines running smoothly in the future by making sure recyclables are dry and that the lids on the blue recycling bins are kept closed to prevent water from getting in.

