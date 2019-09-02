Red Cross' Bluegrass Chapter helping with hurricane relief effort

The Bluegrass Chapter of the American Red Cross is helping with relief from Hurricane Dorian.

(Photo by WKYT)

The group is sending an emergency response vehicle to Alabama. It will then travel to areas impacted by the hurricane.

"It will go into those communities and make sure those folks affected will have food," said Tawanda Owsley, the Executive Director of the Bluegrass Chapter of the American Red Cross. "We're excited that our vehicle has a lot of miles on it and it'll be heading out of here soon."

More than 30 local Red Cross volunteers have already been deployed to Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina. They'll be in those locations for about two weeks.

About 200 Red Cross volunteers from Kentucky assisted with Hurricane Harvey and Irma relief efforts back in 2017. Owsley says Kentucky is prepared to have a similar response.

Dozens of volunteers flew out Monday morning, and dozens more are ready on standby.