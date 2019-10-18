Red Cross installing smoke detectors in Clark County homes

Some people in Clark County are receiving new smoke detectors. The Red Cross is wanting to bring awareness to available resources.

The Red Cross going door to door in a Winchester neighborhood making sure the families have working smoke detectors. (WKYT)

Clark Manufacturing volunteers are working with the Red Cross going door to door in a Winchester neighborhood making sure the families are safe.

"We work closely with our fire departments in the area to identify vulnerable areas," said American Red Cross, Bluegrass Area Chapter Tawanda Owsley.

The vulnerable areas Owsley is talking about are areas where there might be a lot of homes without working smoke alarms.

"We do want to make sure all of our homes are safe and more importantly we want to save lives," said Owsley.

The Red Cross installs free alarms for families throughout Central Kentucky.

"We are at the peak of home fire season," said Owsley. "We see an uptick in home fires anywhere from October through the winter months."

Owsley encourages homeowners to check smoke alarms now and call the Red Cross is you need one.

The Red Cross has installed thousands of smoke alarms in Central Kentucky helping save nearly 70 lives.