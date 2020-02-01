Red River Gorge United forms to voice community concerns about possible resort

As discussions continue regarding a master plan with the possibility of a resort coming to the Red River Gorge, some community members have formed a group to create a plan of their own.

"I worry about flooding, I worry about traffic,” Kristen Wiley, who lives and works in the Red River Gorge area, said. “I worry about impacting the small businesses in the area already."

That's just the tip of the iceberg of Red River Gorge United’s concerns for the community.

It follows the Red River Economic Development group approving a contract with an outside company called Stantec to complete an $800,000 study that would develop a master plan to increase tourism in the Red River Gorge.

Stantec is expected to complete the study by July 31. Project Manager Dave Adkisson previously told community members that just because the study is happening does not mean a resort will be built.

Either way, it’s a deadline that’s looming over Red River Gorge United and the surrounding community.

"I don’t know if we can compete with that, all we can do is try,” Wiley said. “And we're going to do what we can."

That includes developing their own master plan based on the wants and needs of the community. Wiley said it's not a plan against growth or moving forward, but one advocating for everyone to have a voice in how they get there.

"Most people do support some sort of growth, but in a way that is manageable, and sustainable, and also actually helps the people who live here," Wiley said.

Red River Gorge United will be holding several more public meetings. For more information on those and how to get involved, you can like them on Facebook or visit their website at www.rrgunited.org.