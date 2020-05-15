Red River Gorge reopening recreation areas on June 3

The Daniel Boone National Forest announces Friday morning tentative reopening dates for many of their recreation areas, which includes the Red River Gorge.

According to forestry officials, they’re going to start reopening recreational areas starting in June, using a site by site approach so they can maintain the safety of visitors and staff at all locations..

June 3 is the first wave of openings within the Daniel Boone National Forest. That includes most day-use sights such as picnic areas and shooting ranges, the Redbird Crest and White Sulfur off-road trails, and the Red River Gorge.

Then, on June 11, most developed campground will be opened as well.

And as things slowly return to somewhat normal, officials with the Daniel Boone National Forest still want people to follow proper safety.

“Social distancing, six feet apart," Tim Eling said. "Even though you are outside, which is much better than being cooped up in a small building, there are still times when people can congregate at a certain location and be too close together, so think about that.”

Now, within the Cumberland Ranger District, the Billy Branch Picnic area, Twin Knobs Beach and Zilpo Beach don’t have dates on reopening just yet, but officials will continue to monitor the situation and bring more details when they feel it’s safe to reopen.

Forestry officials also want to remind everyone, these are still tentative dates, so, as things evolve with this pandemic and their opens, some dates may change so it’s best to call your local forestry division.