Red River Gorge reopens Friday

Trials within the Red River Gorge are starting to open back up, but there are some guidelines you should be following if you plan to visit any of the locations.

Originally, officials with the Daniel Boone National Forest didn’t plan to reopen several of their trails until June 3, but in light of Governor Beshear’s decision to lift the travel ban Friday, they felt that they could start reopening areas of the Red River Gorge and Red Bird Crest OHV trails.

While these areas are opening back up though, officials are still wanting visitors to do their part by social distancing, not gathering in groups, and sharing the trail in a safe and responsible way.

After careful consideration, officials with the Daniel Boone National Forest has reopened several trails within the Red River Gorge geological area, but there are some new guidelines pictured below that you should be following. @WKYT pic.twitter.com/ehhSJmO3gA — Adam Burniston (@AdamBurnistonWX) May 22, 2020

By following these guidelines, forestry officials hope everyone will be able to enjoy the outdoors while staying safe and healthy.

Now, it’s also important to note that while the Red River Gorge Geological Area is reopening, Natural Bridge State Park Is still closed at this time, but they do plan to reopen by June 1.

Daniel Boone National Forest also posted that Whittleton Branch Trail is still closed at this time due to a landslide from all of this week's rain.