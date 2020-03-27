Red River Gorge temporarily shut down to the public

In addition to Thursday's shutdown of multiple recreation areas in the Daniel Boone National Forest, public access and backcountry camping in the Red River Gorge are also temporarily suspended.

The shutdown of the gorge includes all roads and trails on national forest lands. These measures are temporary but effective immediately. A date for reopening the gorge and other recreation areas in the forest is currently undetermined.

“Our decision to shut down recreation areas is in compliance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations for social distancing, as well as current Kentucky state orders to help protect health and safety,” said Forest Supervisor Dan Olsen.

Across the forest, developed recreation sites such as campgrounds, picnic areas and shooting ranges are also temporarily shut down.

Some areas remain open for public use, including the general forest area and trails outside of the Red River Gorge. Other recreation areas that remain open are several campgrounds under contract management by concessionaires.

All boat ramps at Cave Run Lake and Laurel River Lake are open for continued lake access.