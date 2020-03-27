Red State BBQ opens pop-up grocery store inside restaurant

As many businesses struggle during the coronavirus pandemic, Red State BBQ is working to expand their operations to help its employees and the surrounding community.

David Carroll, the owner of Red State BBQ, announced this week that they are opening a pop-up grocery inside of their business and calling it The Provisions Company.

While it’s still in its early stages, Carroll says they will work to expand it, but at this time you’re still able to pick up paper towels, toilet paper, and more.

“We’ve got proteins, we’ve just got some ground beef in, we’ve got some eggs, we’ve got the bread, and we’re just going to continue to try to expand what we can offer,” Carroll said.

And to help expand this pop-up grocery, Carroll has already been reaching out to other local businesses so they can all work to help support each other during these tough times.

“We have someone that owns a garden shop up in Scott County, and she does cut flowers so she is going to be bringing cut flowers,” Carroll said.

Now, Carroll tells us the coronavirus pandemic has brought a significant impact to his business, but he says the main reason for stocking grocery supplies is so that he can help the surrounding community.

“They go into a regular grocery store and they’re dealing with a certain situation that people get there and their out of stuff, so we’re kind of hoping to fill that void a little bit and help out with the community,” Carroll said.

And for those just wanting a bit to eat, Carroll says they’re continuing to keep their carryout options available as well.

“The smokers are still rolling, and we still got them running 24 hours a day, so you can still get all of the gear stuff that we provide as a bbq restaurant,” Carroll said.

Red State BBQ is open daily from 11-8 and stays open later on Friday and Saturday until 9.