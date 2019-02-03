Rededication held for church damaged in July car crash

A Bourbon County church celebrated a rededication on Sunday, six months after a car crashed through the building.

The crash caused major damage to Silas Baptist Church back in July. 13 people were inside the church at the time, but there were no major injuries.

Police called the crash an accident, and say the driver just lost control of the vehicle.

Pastor Curtis Coots summed up his feelings about moving back in to the church Sunday, saying, “Today’s just a day of celebration, we’re back in our building, we’re just tickled to death, and invited all of our friends and families and people acquainted with our church to come be with us. It’s a wonderful time.”

Pastor Coots says in the time since the accident, the congregation never missed a Sunday service, meeting in the church’s nearby Family Life Center.

