Referee’s lawsuit against Kentucky Sports Radio dismissed

FILE - In this March 26, 2017, file photo, Kentucky head coach John Calipari argues a call with referee John Higgins in the first half of the South Regional final game against North Carolina in the NCAA college basketball tournament in Memphis, Tenn. Referee John Higgins of Omaha has contacted law enforcement to report he’s received death threats after Kentucky’s loss to North Carolina in the NCAA South Regional final. A person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that Higgins reported threats on his home phone, which has an unlisted number, and on the office phone for his roofing company. The person requested anonymity because the investigation is ongoing. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)
Updated: Wed 12:29 PM, Mar 20, 2019

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) – A judge has dismissed a referee’s lawsuit against Kentucky Sports Radio.

College basketball referee John Higgins brought the lawsuit against the station back in 2017, alleging that broadcasters encouraged fans to make threatening phone calls to Higgins’ roofing business.

Higgins drew ire from Kentucky fans after calls made during a 2017 Elite Eight matchup against North Carolina. He was later pulled from refereeing the Final Four game.

Kentucky Sports Radio founder Matt Jones said he is pleased about the judge's decision.


 
