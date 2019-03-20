Referee’s lawsuit against Kentucky Sports Radio dismissed

A judge has dismissed a referee’s lawsuit against Kentucky Sports Radio.

College basketball referee John Higgins brought the lawsuit against the station back in 2017, alleging that broadcasters encouraged fans to make threatening phone calls to Higgins’ roofing business.

Higgins drew ire from Kentucky fans after calls made during a 2017 Elite Eight matchup against North Carolina. He was later pulled from refereeing the Final Four game.

Kentucky Sports Radio founder Matt Jones said he is pleased about the judge's decision.