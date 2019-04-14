'Reforest the Bluegrass' celebrates 20 years of service

Celebrating 20 years of service in Central Kentucky.

On Saturday, more than one thousand people showed up to Masterson Station Park in Lexington to ‘Reforest the Bluegrass’.

For Russell Hoff and his grandkids, the morning spent digging was well worth it. The annual event has become a tradition for the family.

"My grandkids, they all like nature and stuff and insects and different things, so this is kind of right up their alley," said Hoff.

2019 marks the 20th year of the project. It’s now the largest tree planting initiative in Kentucky.

“The citizens of Lexington …. they want natural areas. That's what they are longing for. We are establishing that and planting that here," said Lexington Urban Forestry Manager, John Saylor.

While trees benefit the environment and cut down park maintenance costs for the city they also give the community a chance to leave behind a legacy for future generations.

“That's what's going to live on. It's not going to be me. It’s going to be things like this that people see for many years to come,” said Hoff.

Reforest the Bluegrass has planted more than seven thousand trees in the Lexington area this year.

