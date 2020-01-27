Refuge for Women to open new emergency home for exploited women

January is Human Trafficking Awareness month and while it may seem like a big city problem, places like central Kentucky are no stranger to the crime.

The trafficking of humans, especially women is a nearly $10 billion industry in the United State.

In Kentucky, the detectives and those working the frontlines to stop trafficking will tell you the drug epidemic only fuels the problem.

Soon a first of its kind home in the state will open to treat the most vulnerable who have been bought and sold.

Peace and refuge from the outside world is what we should all find in a home.

"This house is a shell, it's got a lot of love that was in here before," said Ked Frank, founder of Refuge for Women.

This home on 53 acres in rural Garrard County, from the outside is built strong, but on the inside there are new plans for the unfinished bones.

"So far everything that is down here, has all been 100% donated materials," said Frank.

For 11 years Ked Frank has been in the rebuilding business.

Nails hold homes together, but in Frank's line of rebuilding, its love and compassion that holds lives together.

"Residents of our long term program have come down to this house and had dinner with the family that owned it, so they would come down here with their kids, they would play down here, they wrote their names up here on the wall," said Frank.

Frank is the founder of Refuge for Women, a central Kentucky organization providing care to women who have escaped human trafficking or sexual exploitation.

"Unfortunately as we continue to see the drug epidemic increasing in Kentucky you are going to see more and more exploitation, more trafficking, just more crimes that are happening against the vulnerable," said Frank.

That's why the home in Garrard Co. and its future is so very important.

It will soon become a first of its kind in the state, an emergency home for trafficked and exploited women.

"What this house is going to do is allow for law enforcement to get women off the streets, immediately get them into a safe," said Frank.

Within these walls a new life can begin, women will get immediate medical attention and therapeutic care.

Right now the options for women in emergency situations are much different.

"Right now if I found a person somewhere in the state of Kentucky the best I can do for them is put them in a hotel room alone and that doesn't work, these are people that need help, they need to be with a professional," said Detective Ricky Lynn.

Ricky Lynn is a detective in the Department of Criminal Investigations under the Attorney General, and he's been on the frontlines fighting sex trafficking for decades.

"It's a large problem in Kentucky," said Lynn.

For every woman Detective Lynn can get out of the trade and into a home like this one, many more are still to be found.

"Last night I was doing some investigation and there was 28 websites you could buy people on in Kentucky," said Lynn.

As the investigations continue, Refuge for Women will be waiting at this home in need of a little tender loving care, and be ready for those women who need the same.

The staff will be waiting with open arms.

"We want them to feel welcomed and loved and just really feel like they can just be," said Nicole Joy, Director of Emergency Services.

The reality of the sex trade is dark, but this new home women can find a ray of hope, escaping the unthinkable to seek refuge and finally be home.

Refuge for Women hopes to have the house operating by April.

Ked Frank says the long term plans include potentially utilizing the land for a social enterprise so the women who live there can actually work on the farm.

Many times human trafficking cases can be happening right before your eyes, police say if you see something strange say something, you could be saving a life.

You can always call the police in your area or The National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text BeFree (233733)

