"Reggie Warford: Fight of His Life" to re-air Sunday on CW Lexington

Sunday on the CW Lexington, you can watch the encore presentation of the documentary, "Reggie Warford: Fight of His Life."

It's the story of the first African-American basketball player ever to graduate from UK.

Warford helped lead the Wildcats to the 1976 National Invitational Tournament title, turning in the best effort of his career in the championship game.

After his playing career was over, Warford battled health problems that included quintuple bypass suergery, two heart transplants and a kidney transplant.

And now he's battling an incurable disease, but he's never stopped lifting up his friends, family and former teammates with his enduring faith and good humor.

Produced by former UK player Cameron Mills and WKYT's Dick Gabriel, "Reggie Warford: Fight of His Life" will air again on the CW Lexington Sunday at 5 p.m. ET.