Registered sex offender charged with making sexual comments to child

The Mercer County Sheriff's Office says a registered sex offender is behind bars for messages he made to an underage girl.

Larry Coffman is charged with attempted first degree unlawful transaction with a minor.

Police say Coffman made lewd and sexual comments to a juvenile girl on social media. Police say they've collected evidence from where Coffman worked.

He is being held in the Boyle County Jail. Police say the case remains open. They add more charges and arrests could be possible.