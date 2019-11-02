Release of rare bourbons, whiskeys draw campers to Liquor Barn

Dozens of bourbon lovers braved the cold night to wait in line for their chance to purchase bottles of rare bourbons and whiskeys.

The doors at Liquor Barn will open Saturday at 9 a.m., their shelves stocked with several rare bottles.

Campers at Liquor Barn’s Hamburg location were seen setting up for the night as early as 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

Some of the offerings include Elijah Craig Barrel Proof, Maker’s Mark RC-6, and the $200 Stagg Junior.

Bottles are being sold first-come, first-served.

