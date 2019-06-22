Relentless rain a challenge for central Kentucky lawn care businesses

The relentless rain has made it hard to plan anything outdoors, and that includes mowing the lawn.

Central Kentucky lawn care businesses are having to work between downpours.

Walter Schmaedecke is the owner of Yard Pro, based in Berea.

He and his son Blake tried to get some mowing jobs done Saturday morning but got rained out—twice.

"We started on one the other morning when we thought we were clear and got halfway through as it rained on us and, you know, you have to finish in the rain. It's just not as pretty," Schaedecke said.

Schmaedecke said soaking rain makes everything grow twice as fast, which, he notes, isn't always a good thing.

"If you have weeds, you're sad, if you fertilized, you're happy, and if you have a lot of yards to mow, you're concerned," he said.

Large clumps of wet yard clippings can create all kinds of problems for your mower, Schmaedecke said.

"It makes your motor run hot. It clogs up the underside of the deck. It dulls the blades quicker. It makes everything work harder," he said. "It's just a mess."

If the ground is too saturated, heavy mowers can leave muddy streaks in the grass, which Schmaedecke said does not make for happy customers.

The rain has him running a little behind, he said, and he's definitely ready for some drier weather, but he said the weather is nothing they aren't prepared for.

"There's always something to do. Even on rainy days, you're doing maintenance from things that get torn up or clogged up or just need to be cleaned," he said. "It's tough, it's challenging, but it's par for the course."