Relief coming for small business owners in Kentucky

With the government-ordered shutdown of many small businesses, owners are scrambling to save what they've built.

It's day-to-day for a lot of small businesses in Lexington right now, but there is relief on the way. (WKYT)

One Lexington business owner is adjusting his services to survive. Meanwhile, the president of Central Bank and Trust says he has the okay to start offering relief to struggling business owners.

"Daryl, what have your emotions been like the last 48 hours," Sam Dick asked.

"Insane, the insanity, chaos," said Daryl Lyons. "I think any small business person owner; we'll tell you we're all scared."

Lyons took over Detail Lex two years ago, has two locations, almost two dozen employees, and recently won a national award from an international detail association.

"We're not a necessity, we're a luxury, but as you and me talked, there's a gray area because we're steaming and cleaning, and we're trying to make this healthier for you."

So he's offering a high-intensity steam cleaning service of cars and trucks.

"The steam cleaning is what you see Chris doing right now, he is killing 99% of the germs in the car, we can't say about coronavirus, and as you know, we're still learning about it, we're doing our part, you know tomorrow we're booked solid," said Lyons.

But it's day-to-day survival for Lyons and his crew, like many other small businesses in Kentucky.

"Sam, I've been on the phone to the state and the FDIC, and both of them have okayed what we're trying to do," said Luther Deaton.

With more than 40 years of experience in banking, the president and CEO of Central Bank says it's more critical than ever to help small business owners.

"If a customer comes in, and they need 30 or 60 or 90 days of relief, we can do that with no problem from our regulators," said Deaton.

He added that goes for business loans as well. And he says his customers who have car payments can receive a break.

"Say a person laid off from a restaurant, and they got a car loan. We can move that forward also as well."

Lyons is not giving up.

"It's scary, but I told myself and my crew, we're gonna fight."