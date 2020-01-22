Religious leaders gather in Lexington for Missionaries of Mercy meeting

A group of faith leaders from across North America have gathered in Kentucky to further a mission set forth by Pope Francis himself: showing mercy to all of humankind.

Father Roger Landry is among the multiple religious leaders who came to Lexington to discuss Pope Francis' mission of mercy. (Photo: WKYT/Andrea Walker)

There are roughly 1.3 billion Catholics worldwide. Knowing he couldn't personally connect with each and every member of the congregation, Pope Francis commissioned 700 missionaries to spread his message of mercy.

The group meets at the Vatican, but the Pope challenged the group to meet regionally as well. Father Jim Sichko answered that call, offering to host an event here in Lexington.

"Coming here to Kentucky, you've got bourbon, and you've got two tremendous college basketball teams. Which, growing up in Massachusetts, I have always envied and quietly cheered on," says Father Roger Landry.

Father Landry now serves at the U.N. Mission in New York.

He says collaborations like the one happening in Lexington are what has made this mission a success – so successful in fact, the Pope extended the program indefinitely.

Following today’s session, the group will attend mass at Christ the King Cathedral. The service is scheduled for 5 p.m. Wednesday, and the public is welcome.

