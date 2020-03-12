All SEC sports suspended; SEC Tournament canceled

The SEC has announced it is suspending regular-season competition for teams in all sports on SEC campuses, as well SEC championship events, until March 30.

The statement said the suspension does not apply to teams and individuals in NCAA competition, at this time.

This comes after a tweet from the official Southeastern Conference account Thursday morning, announced that the remainder of the 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament in Nashville has been canceled.

ALERT: Based on the latest developments and the continued spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Southeastern Conference today announced the cancellation of the remainder of the 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament in Nashville. — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) March 12, 2020

The tweet says the cancellation springs from concerns about the spread of COVID-19.

This story is developing and will be updated with additional details as they become available.