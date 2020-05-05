Remains found in Pulaski County are Ella Jackson

The remains found in Pulaski County last week are that of Ella Jackson.

[PREVIOUS: Sheriff: Man searching in woods discovers human remains]

She was reported missing on October 22, 2019.

Richmond police say the KY State Medical Examiner’s Office had to use dental records to positively identify Jackson.

On April 24, Ella's husband, Glenn Jackson was charged with her murder and tampering with physical evidence.

Back in October, officers served a search warrant at a home belonging to Mr. and Mrs. Jackson where a “significant amount of blood was found in the trunk” of Mr. Jackson’s vehicle.

Glenn Jackson is currently being held in the Madison County Detention Center.