Remains of Salyersville Marine killed in Korea returning to KY

The remains of a Kentucky Marine who served in the Korean War will be returning to the state to be laid to rest this weekend.

According to a release from the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA,) the remains of Marine Corps Pfc. Ray P. Fairchild were identified back in July.

Fairchild, a member of Company D, 2nd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, was killed in action on Nov. 27, 1950, in North Korea.

His remains were acquired by the U.S. as part of an exchange of remains with North Korea in 1954. They were then buried in the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, in Honolulu when they could not be identified.

In May of 2012, however, the remains were disinterred as identification technology had advanced.

Now, almost exactly 69 years after his death, Fairchild’s remains will return to Kentucky. Members of Rolling Thunder, a non-profit group that devotes itself to publicizing POW/MIA developments, will escort the remains from Blue Grass Airport to Magoffin County on Thursday evening.

Fairchild’s funeral is scheduled for Saturday, November 23 at 9:15 a.m. at the Magoffin County Funeral Home.

