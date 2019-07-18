Remains of World War II sailor from Kentucky identified

The remains of a World War II sailor from Kentucky have finally been positively identified.

Governor Matt Bevin's office says Navy Fireman 1st Class Billy J. Johnson, 22, of Caney, was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma. The ship was stationed at Pearl Harbor when it was hit by multiple torpedoes from Japanese aircraft, causing it to capsize on Dec. 7, 1941. The attack killed 429 crewmen.

Johnson's remains were identified through mitochondrial DNA analysis by scientists with the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System and others.

Bevin's office says Johnson's name is on the Walls of the Missing at the Punchbowl. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

Johnson will be buried Aug. 19 in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

