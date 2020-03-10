Rep. Andy Barr announces coronavirus Teletown Hall Event

Representative Andy Barr R-Kentucky is hosting a Teletown Hall on Wednesday with constituents to update them on the federal response to the coronavirus.

Any resident of Kentucky’s Sixth Congressional District can dial 877-229-8493 and use the pin number 110108 to access the call. Barr's office says the call will begin at 6:15 p.m.

Epidemiologist and Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Charles Kennedy will also be on the call with Barr.

Barr's office says a live steam link will be shared on Facebook and Twitter.