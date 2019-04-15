Rep. Andy Barr continues war of words with Rep. Ocasio-Cortez

Congressman Andy Barr is calling on a high-profile colleague to apologize.

Rep. Barr sent a letter to Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Friday to reference what he calls "a lack of civility" towards another colleague at the Capitol.

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez, who is from New York, is a rising star in the Democratic party and has become a frequent target of Republicans. Rep. Barr wants her to apologize for comments toward Texas Congressman Dan Crenshaw on Twitter.

"At the end of the day we all need to treat each other as colleagues with respect," said Rep. Barr in front of a crowd at a Madison County Golden Corral on Monday.

Last month during a House Financial Services Committee meeting, Rep. Barr invited Rep. Ocasio-Cortez to tour a coal mine with him.

"I invite her to go underground with me and meet the men and women who do heroic work to power the American economy," Rep. Barr said.

The invitation came after an exchange about climate change and the proposed 'Green New Deal.'

"You want to tell people that their concern and their desire for clean air and clean water is elitist?" said Rep. Ocasio-Cortez. "Tell that to the kids in the South Bronx, which are suffering from the highest rates of childhood asthma in the country."

Rep. Barr says his invitation is still open, but says they have profound disagreements over policy.

"Progressives say they have an open mind," said Rep. Barr. "I want her to show she has an open mind, come to Kentucky and learn about the ramifications about her proposals on real people struggling in real ways."

A spokeswoman for Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez's office told the Lexington Herald-Leader's Washington Bureau that she does not plan on apologizing. She says that Rep. Crenshaw was "fanning the flames of hate."

