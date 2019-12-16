Rep. Andy Barr files for re-election in Frankfort

U.S. Representative Andy Barr, R-Kentucky, filed for re-election in Frankfort, Ky., Monday.

It's Barr's sixth time running for Kentucky's sixth congressional district.

"We're running for reelection because despite the fact that we're serving in the minority, we continue to make a positive difference for the people of Central and Eastern Kentucky," said Barr.

The congressman said he's working to create more jobs, lower the unemployment rate, and get help to those in the state who need it most, including passing legislation to provide transitional housing for addiction recovery.

Rep. Barr says those are all issues Congress is focusing on, but he wants lawmakers to keep focusing on those issues.

"We need a Congress that's not going from one baseless impeachment theory to another. We need a congress that will focus on solutions for the American people, solutions that people care about," said Barr.

Republican candidate Chuck Eddy will run against Barr in the primary.

On the Democratic side, retired Marine Josh Hicks is planning to run. No official paperwork has been filed at this point.

