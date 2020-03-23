Rep. Andy Barr to host second COVID-19 Teletown Hall

Representative Andy Barr R-Kentucky is hosting a Teletown Hall on Monday to update his constituents on the federal response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Any resident of Kentucky’s Sixth Congressional District can dial 877-229-8493 and use the pin number 110108 to access the call. Barr's office says the call will begin at 6:15 p.m.

Central Baptist Hospital Epidemiologist Dr. Mark Dougherty will join Rep. Barr on the call.

Barr's office says a live steam link will be shared on Facebook and Twitter.