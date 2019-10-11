Rep. Andy Barr to return money from donation linked to accused Ukrainian businessman

A donation to U.S. Representative Andy Barr, R-Lexington, is now linked to a Ukrainian-born businessman who was arrested by federal investigators on Wednesday.

Igor Fruman and Lev Parnas who are tied to President Donald Trump's lawyer and the Ukraine impeachment investigation are facing charges related to federal campaign finance violations. The charges relate to a $325,000 donation to a group supporting Trump's reelection.

The two men, associates of Rudy Giuliani, were arrested Wednesday trying to board an international flight with one-way tickets at Dulles International Airport in Virginia, according to Geoffrey Berman, the U.S. attorney in Manhattan. They were arrested on a four-count indictment that includes charges of conspiracy, making false statements to the Federal Election Commission and falsification of records. Allegedly the men had key roles in Giuliani's efforts to launch a Ukrainian corruption investigation against Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

In 2018, a re-election donation to Congressman Barr came from through a joint fundraising committee called "Protect the House". That political group reportedly accepted money from Fruman. The donation to Rep. Barr now being linked to the Ukrainian-born businessman is nearly $2,500. "The Congressman has never heard of this man before this week," said Rep. Barr's spokeswoman Jodi Whitaker.

Whitaker says Congressman Barr is returning the amount of the donation to Voices of Hope. Voices of Hope is a local organization that helps people in recovery stay in recovery by providing no-cost recovery support services, conducting research, and advocating.

