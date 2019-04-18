Rep. Barr, Sen. McConnell weigh in on Mueller report release

There has been plenty of reactions to the Mueller Report from both national politicians and those with Kentucky Ties.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnnell spoke in Oldham County today, and talked about his take on the integrity of special counsel Robert Mueller, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Attorney General William Barr.

“I don't want you to buy any of the notions that somehow any of these people are political hack,” said McConnell. “They've never run for anything. They have sterling reputations…I can't imagine anyone of the three would jeopardize their own reputation and think about not being able to sleep at night.”

In a an interview with WKYT Congressman Andy Barr said the bottom line of the report is that it vindicates President Donald Trump, showing no collusion between the then-candidate Trump and Russia.

“We've had 22 months, $25 million of taxpayer money spent on this, 2800 subpoenas, 500 witness interviews, 40 FBI agents, 19 lawyers, and 0 evidence of collusion,” said Barr. “It is time to move on, put to rest this effort to vilify this administration.”

Barr said the report shows great transparency on the part of the Trump administration.

“The President had the ability invoke executive privilege in addition to the redactions that were required by law and the President did not invoke that,” he said.

