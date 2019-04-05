Rep. Barr visits Santa Anita, meets with owners to discuss horse safety

Congressman Andy Barr is set to meet with owners of the Santa Anita race track to discuss the track's recent horse deaths.

The track has seen 23 horse deaths due to injuries since December.

"As chairman of the horse racing caucus and the representative of the horse capital of the world, I feel it is my responsibility to take a look at what happened," Rep. Barr said.

Breeders' Cup officials and Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert joined the meeting with a goal to prevent similar incidents from happening at any Kentucky horse racing tracks.

In addition to his weekend meeting, Congressman Barr is also proposing a piece of legislation striving to protect and improve the horse industry.

The Horse Racing Integrity Act aims to establish some federal authority in horse racing and consistent rules for drug use across state lines. It also implements a nationwide anti-doping program.

"We want to make sure when we have tragedies like we've seen the last couple months at Santa Anita," said Rep. Barr, "that political organizations that are critical of our industry don't have any oxygen to hurt our sport."

While in California, Rep. Barr will also be raising money at PAC fundraiser in Beverly Hills.

