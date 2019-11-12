Rep. Charles Booker exploring potential run for US Senate

State Representative Charles Booker plans to explore a potential run for U.S. Senate against current Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Rep. Booker, D-Louisville, was elected in 2018, and at 35 years old, became the youngest black state legislator in 90 years.

Booker has fought for gun reform, voting rights, labor laws, and criminal justice, and has passed bipartisan legislation to help Kentuckians get insulin in emergencies.

“For too long, big money has corrupted and distorted our politics," Booker said in a press release, "but we’re going to show that money can’t replace the power of people. We’re going to show that Kentucky is not for sale. I’m here today to tell you that no matter where you’re from, or how much you have in your bank account, your voice matters. Because we know, deep down, that we are truly all in this together.”

Booker made the announcement on Monday.

He is also expected to travel across the state to meet with Kentuckians.

If Rep. Booker officially decides to run, he would face retired Marine Lieutenant Colonel Amy McGrath in the Democratic primary.

The former fighter pilot narrowly lost her bid to unseat Rep. Andy Barr in Kentucky's Sixth Congressional District race in Nov. 2018.

Mike Broihier also intends to run for the U.S. Senate seat on the Democratic side.

Sen. McConnell is the longest-serving Senate Republican Leader in the history of the United States. He was first elected to the Senate in 1984. Sen. McConnell is Kentucky’s longest-serving senator.