Rep. Goforth: "After the recanvass we need to move on"

Members of Kentucky's Republican party are reacting after Governor Matt Bevin's call for a recanvass.

Gov. Bevin's primary election rival, Rep. Robert Goforth, R-East Bernstadt, says after the recanvass lawmakers need to move on.

Rep. Goforth says he thinks Gov. Bevin's attitude and the way he talks to people is what cost him roughly 5,000 votes against Governor-elect Andy Beshear.

Goforth says he called to congratulate Bevin after the governor won the primary, and that's the last time the two have spoken.

Goforth won 39-percent of the primary vote. He says he would have and tried to help Gov. Bevin ahead of Election Day.

"I thought he was in trouble, and we tried to help him, but he refused to let me help him," said Rep. Goforth.

The Republican representative says the party is as strong as ever.

"As far as preserving our conservative values, people in Kentucky want those preserved, and we proved that on Tuesday night with overwhelming support for the entire ticket except for that race," Goforth said.

Other lawmakers echoed Goforth's comment that lawmakers need to move forward after the recanvass.

"If you don't have widespread proof of significant fraud, then you need to concede, and we need to move on as a commonwealth of Kentucky," said Rep. Jason Nemes, R-Louisville.

County boards of elections will convene on Thursday, Nov. 14, at 9 a.m. to conduct the recanvass. Those numbers will be reported to the secretary of state.

County clerks in Central Kentucky say Election day went smooth on their end. They're preparing for the recanvass.

Gov. Bevin could still file an election contest with the General Assembly after the recanvass. He has up to 30 days after the votes are certified to do that.