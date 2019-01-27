Rep. James Comer not running for Kentucky Governor

After considering a run for Governor of Kentucky, Republican U.S. Rep. James Comer says he won't be adding his name to the race.

Rep. Comer tweeted a statement Sunday night saying he had "zero desire to run against a multi-millionaire incumbent Governor in a Primary regardless of how unpopular he was." Earlier this month, Rep. Comer said he was ready to run if Gov. Matt Bevin didn't announce a campaign for re-election.

In his statement, Rep. Comer said he believes Governor Bevin will be re-elected.

"I wish the Governor the best of luck in the future," said Comer. "I do hope he is successful, because if he succeeds then Kentucky succeeds."

Governor Bevin announced his campaign Friday where he named Sen. Ralph Alvarado as his running mate.

Bevin is being contested in the primary as Rep. Robert Goforth and William Woods have both officially filed to run for the Republican nomination.

Comer said he plans to remain in Congress.

You can read Rep. Comer's full statement here.

