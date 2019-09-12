State represenative pre-files bill to ban sanctuary cities

Rep. Lynn Bechler of Marion, Ky. has pre-filed a bill that would ban Kentucky cities from enacting sanctuary city laws.

The bill would prohibit local governments from enacting policies which would prevent law enforcement agencies from cooperating with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

“We have a responsibility to the public to ensure that our federal laws are being enforced,” said Rep Bechler, R, Marion Ky.

Under this proposed legislation, any local government that enacts sanctuary cities policies will become ineligible for money administered by state agencies.

Gov. Matt Bevin and some other Kentucky Republican lawmakers have already thrown support behind a similar bill that would ban sanctuary cities in Kentucky.

Rep. Brandon Reed is the primary co-sponsor of the proposed legislation.

The pre-filed legislation can be found here.

