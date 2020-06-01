Rep. Robert Goforth arraigned on domestic violence charges

A Kentucky state representative was arraigned on domestic violence charges Monday.

The proceedings for Robert Goforth began after COVID-19 delayed all court hearings.

Goforth is fighting for reelection this coming June, but he picked up another battle in court back on April 21. That morning a woman came into the 911 dispatch center looking to speak with a sheriff's deputy about a domestic assault.

According to police reports, the woman said that Goforth tried to "hog-tie" her several times, hit her on the forehead, and tried to strangle her with an ethernet cord, all while three children were inside the home.

Goforth was arrested and charged with strangulation, domestic assault, and terroristic threatening. He was released on $25,000 bond later that day. When asked for a comment he texted our station back saying "can't talk right now."

Monday morning, Goforth saw a judge for the first time since being arrested. Goforth entered a plea of not guilty at the hearing. He is set to be back in court on June 9 for a preliminary hearing.

Goforth was elected to Frankfort in 2018 and challenged former Governor Matt Bevin in the last Republican primary. In the midst of this controversy and another sexual assault allegation, there have been calls for Goforth to resign. He's up for reelection in June.