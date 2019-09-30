Report: 15-year-old girl dies at Louisville's Louder Than Life festival

Source: WAVE 3 News
By  | 
Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - WAVE 3 News has reported that the Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating the death of a 15-year-old who died while working at the Louder Than Life music festival over the weekend.

The girl died after suffering from a medical issue on Saturday. Her visitation and funeral services are scheduled later this week.

The WAVE 3 report says an autopsy already has taken place, but an official cause of death has not been released. Investigators do not suspect foul play.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus