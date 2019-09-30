Report: 15-year-old girl dies at Louisville's Louder Than Life festival

WAVE 3 News has reported that the Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating the death of a 15-year-old who died while working at the Louder Than Life music festival over the weekend.

The girl died after suffering from a medical issue on Saturday. Her visitation and funeral services are scheduled later this week.

The WAVE 3 report says an autopsy already has taken place, but an official cause of death has not been released. Investigators do not suspect foul play.