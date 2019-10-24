Report: Former Blackjewel miners to get back pay

Several former Kentucky miners who say they haven't been paid by Blackjewel LLC were blocking train tracks on July 30, 2019, as part of a protest against the company. (WYMT)
LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - Former coal miners working for Blackjewel, LLC in Eastern Kentucky and other areas will finally be getting back pay for wages owed to them by the bankrupt company.

According to a filing Wednesday with the federal bankruptcy court in London, money from the sales of Blackjewel's two mines in Wyoming will go toward paychecks for miners working for Blackjewel in Kentucky, West Virginia and Virginia.

In Kentucky, nearly $2 million was set aside to pay the miners.

Miners in Harlan County protested at one of the mines for more than two months to prevent Blackjewel from removing coal from the site, as they demanded payment for work they did prior to Blackjewel filing for bankruptcy on July 1.

Now, it appears, those miners will finally be getting what's owed to them.

 
