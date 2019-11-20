Report: Callers left with long hold times on state abuse hotline

Those calling into the Cabinet for Health and Family Services to report a suspected case of abuse are being left on hold for up to an hour—sometimes longer according to an investigation conducted by Louisville newspaper Courier Journal.

The hotline, contracted by a company called Cornerstone, creates a report to pass on to officials about possible cases of abuse towards children, adults and the elderly.

Courier Journal’s investigation found some were waiting over an hour to speak with someone – later faxing their report to have it filed. The hotline is also used by many advocacy groups when working with victims.

Faxing and emailing of reports can only be conducted during regular business hours according to the cabinet’s website.

Centerstone CEO Abby Drane would later tell the paper their department was working to make improvements to the long wait times with a new system and expansion of their operation.

While the work towards improvement continues local counselors say that needs to happen quickly in hopes of getting victims the help they need in a more timely manner.

“I have praise for the state for doing that but it is a delicate situation,” Winchester trauma counselor Misti Hall told WKYT on Wednesday. “Some of these people are in crisis mode."

Hall says with long wait times callers may begin to question if they should have called and hang-up – ultimately leading to many never getting help.

"They are going to blame themselves then they are going to back away. They are going to think, ‘It wasn’t meant to be’ or, ‘This is probably something I shouldn’t have done’.”

Hall says she is a survivor of domestic violence herself and now spends her work day counseling many that are in the same situation she was once in. She says she is grateful for the work the state is doing but hopes those with power can pour more resources into the hotline.

Kentucky remains at the top of the list in terms of cases of abuse.

To report a suspected case of abuse to the hotline, call 1-877KYSAFE1 (1-877-597-2331)

