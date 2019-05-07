Report: Country House out of Preakness after horse shows signs of illness

Kentucky Derby winner Country House is out of the Preakness Stakes, according to a report.

The Daily Racing Form reports trainer Bill Mott said the horse showed signs of becoming sick at Churchill Downs following his win.

Mott told Jay Privman the horse "developed a little bit of a cough." He is hopeful the illness isn't anything serious.

The horse is likely to miss out on training, which will prevent a run for the Triple Crown.

Country House, a 65-1 underdog, won after Maximum Security was disqualified in the Kentucky Derby.

This is the first time the Kentucky Derby winner won't appear in the Preakness Stakes since Grindstone in 1996.