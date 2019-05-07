Report: Country House out of Preakness after horse shows signs of illness

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Tue 12:21 PM, May 07, 2019

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky Derby winner Country House is out of the Preakness Stakes, according to a report.

The Daily Racing Form reports trainer Bill Mott said the horse showed signs of becoming sick at Churchill Downs following his win.

Mott told Jay Privman the horse "developed a little bit of a cough." He is hopeful the illness isn't anything serious.

The horse is likely to miss out on training, which will prevent a run for the Triple Crown.

Country House, a 65-1 underdog, won after Maximum Security was disqualified in the Kentucky Derby.

This is the first time the Kentucky Derby winner won't appear in the Preakness Stakes since Grindstone in 1996.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus