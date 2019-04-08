Report: Cynthiana native found dead in Texas died of hypothermia

Autopsy results have revealed new details in the death of a Cynthiana native who died in Texas after her vehicle went into a flooded creek.

The Ennis News reports Emily Wade, 38, died of hypothermia as a result of being in cold water for 30 minutes in the Texas city on Jan. 21.

Wade was found in Chambers Creek, which had experienced flooding when she disappeared Jan. 5. Search crews never recovered her vehicle.

The report stated there were no signs of foul play or drowning. Investigators believe she attempted to make it to safety after he car went into the creek, but she was buried from the waist down in mud at the edge of the creek.

Wade didn't test positive for alcohol, but she did test positive for marijuana in her toxicology test. The amount in her system was enough to indicate she was impaired at the time her vehicle went into the creek.