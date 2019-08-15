Report: Dale Earnhardt Jr., wife survive Tennessee plane crash

Authorities say retired NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt, Jr. and his wife were two of the people on a plane that has crashed in northeastern Tennessee.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. (Photo: Ed Clemente / MGN)

CBS affiliate WJHL reports the plane crashed at the Elizabethton Airport east of Johnson City.

Earnhardt's wife, Amy Riemann, attended the University of Kentucky where she was a cheerleader.

Earnhardt was taken to the hospital following the crash. His sister Kelley Earnhardt tweeted the family is safe, and everyone was taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

An airport manager said the plane ran off the end of the runway and caught fire. Everyone inside the plane was able to get out.

This story is developing.